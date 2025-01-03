Upcoming Events in Franklin County

The Country Farmers Market is a delightful showcase of local talent and treasures. Wonderful vendors from the area will be there, offering a diverse array of goodies that make perfect gifts and treats, including locally handmade jewelry, assorted jellies, organic, farm-fresh produce, batch-roasted coffee, mouth watering cinnamon rolls, artisan breads and other baked goods, handcrafted balms, grass-fed beef, stunning art and photography, fresh eggs, handmade goods and craft items, unique t-shirts and clothing, homemade salsas and hot sauce, and plants to explore. The market is the perfect way to celebrate Small Business Saturday while enjoying local products and a friendly community atmosphere. The Country Farmer’s Markets are held every 1st, 3rd and 5th Saturday at the foot of Carrabelle’s lighthouse and are actively recruiting new and returning vendors. Vendors may sign up at any time. The cost to be a vendor is $10 a market. For more information, contact 850-697-2732
