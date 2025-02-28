Kite Tales February 2025 - The Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail Newsletter

Vermillion Flycatcher by Andy Wraithmell. Vermillion Flycatchers are rarities when encountered in Florida.
What are rarities?
In the birding world “rarities” are birds that are rare or unusual to spot, and few things delight birders more than finding one. There are two kinds of rarity. The first are local species that are difficult to find due to factors like limited populations or inaccessible habitats. The second kind are “vagrants”. These are birds that migrate great distances and occasionally get off course, ending up far beyond their typical ranges. These misplaced wanderers captivate local birders with their novelty, the thrill of tracking them down and the triumph of adding a new species to a life list. The length of time vagrants linger can vary widely, with some moving on within days and others remaining for weeks or even months. The arrival of a rarity can significantly boost an area’s popularity, prompting birders to explore new locations in search of these exciting finds.
What to do if you think you’ve encountered a rarity?
First, confirm that what you're seeing is truly a rarity and not a misidentified common species. This can be tricky, so it's important to gather as many details as possible. Take notes on key characteristics like appearance, behavior, habitat, and vocalizations, and capture photos or recordings if you can. Reach out to trusted, experienced birders who may be able to help verify your sighting.
Next, consider the ethical implications of sharing your observation. A rarity can attract large crowds of birders, so it’s important to weigh potential impacts before reporting your findings. For instance, avoid disturbing breeding birds or sensitive wildlife. Be mindful of the location as well. Exercise caution when reporting rarities in fragile habitats or on private property, and always respect the environment and landowners’ wishes.
Finally, if you're confident in your identification, documentation and ethical responsibilities, report your find to your local Audubon chapter or birding club, and submit it to eBird. From there, your observations will be carefully reviewed for potential inclusion in the scientific record. Keep in mind that rarities are only officially recognized if the evidence is irrefutable, so don’t be discouraged if your sighting is questioned or rejected. It’s better to err on the side of caution rather than risk an inaccurate sighting being included in birding history. Regardless of whether your identification is accepted, it’s a valuable opportunity to refine your birding skills by learning more about key identification features, local species, and birding resources.
The male Scott's Oriole at Chinsegut Wildlife and Environmental Area.
This winter migratory season brought a male Scott’s Oriole far from its usual range in the western US and Mexico, all the way to Hernando County, Florida. The rarity was first spotted by staff at Chinsegut Wildlife and Environmental Area on January 8, 2025, and remained until the end of February. Birders flocked to see it, submitting over 250 new eBird checklists for the hotspot.
Appearance: Scott’s Orioles are slender and relatively large, with thin, slightly curved, pointed beaks. Males are easily identified by their bright yellow belly and rump, contrasting black head, breast, and back, and a single white wing bar. Females feature an olive-yellow belly and rump, more muted dark coloration on their back, and two white wing bars. Some females also display black spots on their heads and chests.
Habitat: These birds typically inhabit arid mountains, foothills, and deserts, favoring higher slopes between 980 and 8,200 feet. They are strongly associated with yucca plants at these elevations, crafting basket-shaped nests from yucca leaves and other fibers and suspending them from the plants.
Diet: Scott’s Orioles feed on nectar (including yucca nectar), insects, and fruit. In central Mexico, they even eat monarch butterflies during winter. This is a rare behavior for a bird, as monarchs accumulate toxins from their milkweed diet, which typically deters predators. They are also fond of artificial nectar found in hummingbird feeders.
Visit Chinsegut Wildlife and Environmental Area for a chance to spot this special bird. Even if you're not lucky enough to see it, you'll still be able to explore a variety of high-quality habitats, including upland pine forest, sandhill, mesic hammock and basin marsh. These diverse ecosystems attract a rich array of birdlife, as well as wildlife like bobcats and gopher tortoises. Don’t forget to stop by the conservation center to enjoy the beauty and convenience of birding right from the back porch.
