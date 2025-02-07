The Friends of Franklin County Public Libraries will hold its annual Soup, Bread and Book Sale at the Carrabelle Branch of the library on February the 15th and they could use your help.
The annual event raises money for library programs in Eastpoint and Carrabelle through the sale of books, homemade soups, artisan breads and baked goods and other items.
The event supports library programs like the Summer Reading Program, Storytimes, Book Chats, and more.
Local residents and businesses bring their made-from-scratch soups for the Friends volunteers to sell.
Past years featured a dozen different soups ranging from seafood gumbos and bisques, to chuck wagon chili, and Brunswick stew.
If you would like to help, the library needs people to provide homemade soup or bread for the event.
Sign-up sheets for soup, bread, and baked goods are at the Carrabelle library as well as on the Friends of the library website at https://friendsfcpl.com/
The Friends of the Franklin County Public Libraries is a 501(c)(3) organization so most donations are tax-deductible.
