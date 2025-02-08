UF/IFAS News Digest for the Week of Feb. 3, 2025: Winter Storm Enzo survey; Valentine's Day; Nutrition label effectiveness

A message from UF/IFAS Communications | Reply
For the week beginning Feb. 3, 2025
It is prime time for Florida farmers as they are harvesting tomatoes, strawberries and bell peppers. If you are thinking of digging into your home garden to grow crops of your own, now is the perfect time. Plant cool-season crops like potatoes, broccoli and cabbage in North Florida, and warm-season crops like cucumbers, eggplant and lettuce in Central and South Florida. Check out the UF/IFAS Gardening Calendar, Ask IFAS or check a blog by an agent at your local UF/IFAS Extension office for guidance.
Recent research, programs, events and more.
UF/IFAS requests agricultural producers affected by Winter Storm Enzo to complete the UF/IFAS EIAP survey on agricultural losses and damages.
When searching for a great Valentine’s Day gift, you might consider the orchid. University of Florida experts suggest this enchanting plant for their longevity, their aroma, variety of color selection and affordability. Plus, they can be replanted.
Renowned “love expert” Gary Chapman, the best-selling author of “The Five Love Languages,” will help couples strengthen their relationships ahead of Valentine’s Day at the UF/IFAS SMART Couples Celebration.
In a groundbreaking study, University of Florida scientists statistically analyzed large amounts of data collected by Burmese python contractors, revealing critical insights about how to most efficiently remove the reptiles.
Have you ever noticed unusual plants, animals or insects in your backyard? Chances are there is way to help scientists learn more about them. Did you know that you can assist scientists in combating the problem of invasive species too? You tackle the problem by reporting what you see - as citizen scientists.
Some food labels designed to nudge Americans toward healthier food choices can have the opposite effect, new University of Florida research shows.
You can taste them now – sweet, succulent strawberries. February and March mark the peak time for Florida strawberry production, and University of Florida experts point to several reasons consumers gobble up the juicy fruit.
Salmonella might seem like a mild inconvenience to some, but for sensitive groups, it can prove dangerous or deadly. In a step toward combatting Salmonella infections, UF/IFAS microbiology researchers have published a study that they hope will lead to a vaccine against the disease.
Nuevo contenido en español para esta semana.
Tenemos una variedad de publicaciones de UF/IFAS que ahora se traducen al español para darle un mejor servicio a nuestras comunidades de habla hispana. A continuación encontrarás nuestras publicaciones e infográficos más recientes.
UF/IFAS solicita a los productores agrícolas afectados por la tormenta invernal Enzo que completen la encuesta de EIAP de UF/IFAS sobre pérdidas y daños agrícolas.
En un estudio pionero, científicos de University of Florida analizaron estadísticamente grandes cantidades de datos recopilados por contratistas que laboran con pitones birmanas, revelando información clave sobre las prácticas más eficaces para la remoción de este reptil.
Si busca un regalo ideal para el día de San Valentín, considere la orquídea. Expertos de University of Florida afirman que estas flores duran más que muchas otras plantas, algunas emiten un aroma cautivador, vienen en una amplia gama de colores, muchas son asequibles y, una vez que se marchitan sus flores, la planta se puede colocar en un árbol en su jardín.
Algunas etiquetas de alimentos diseñadas para incentivar a los consumidores a elegir opciones más saludables podrían tener el efecto contrario, según una nueva investigación de University of Florida.
News from across the UF/IFAS network.
Florida’s natural springs aren’t just pretty places to swim—they’re living connections to the state’s ancient past. Florida Natural Springs: A History, Gainesville-based author and instructional designer Holly Sprinkle, takes you on a journey through these shimmering blue and green gems. This is a must-read that dives deep into the springs’ history and secrets.
In an era where sustainable agriculture is becoming increasingly important, vertical hydroponic towers offer an innovative and efficient solution for growing fresh produce. Vertical farming uses space efficiently, ideal for urban and home gardening.
As the newest family and consumer science agent at UF/IFAS Extension St. Lucie County, Josey Pearce Keener provides educational programs related to financial resource management and food entrepreneurship growth in St. Lucie County. Check out what she has to offer.
Alternative story formats created or supported by UF/IFAS Communications.
Naturally Florida is excited to launch its 5th season of short, on-demand, fun, educational, and motivational episodes! New this year are supplemental resources for formal, non-formal and aspiring teachers and educators.
UF/IFAS Extension Water Resource Specialist Lisa Krimsky is educating Florida residents about the steps and programs to protect and conserve the state's valuable water resources.
Just in time for Valentine's Day. Use these tips to help cut flowers last from your UF/IFAS Extension experts.
