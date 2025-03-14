Tuesday, March 18, 2025

14th Annual Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce Low Country Boil - only 5 tables remaining!

14th Annual Low Country Boil

The time is now to grab your tickets for an unforgettable evening with the incredible Rick Ott Band, featuring Jerry Evans and Lindsey Sparkman! Don't miss out on the 14th Annual Wakulla County Chamber Low Country Boil—a night of fun, food, and impactful fundraising!

Date: April 5th
Time: Starting at 5:30 PM
Location: 3Y Ranch, Wakulla County

This is not just any event; it's a beloved Wakulla tradition that unites our community for a great cause. Savor a mouth-watering Low Country Boil, cooked to perfection, while supporting the Chamber's mission and local youth initiatives.

Ticket Information:

  • Table Sponsor 8 seats: $500.00
  • Single Ticket: $55.00

Your involvement is crucial! This annual fundraiser is dedicated to two vital initiatives:

  1. Future Chamber Building: Your contributions will aid the development of a new Chamber building, fostering growth and collaboration within our community.
  2. Scholarships for Local High School Seniors: Support our youth by funding scholarships that help them achieve their educational aspirations.

Every ticket purchased makes a difference. By attending, you directly support these meaningful projects, ensuring a brighter future for Wakulla County. Purchase your tickets now through the Wakulla County Chamber website and bring along family, friends, and colleagues for an evening you won't forget.

Don't wait—join us in making this year's event the best yet! Together, let's create cherished memories while championing our community's future. Thank you for your unwavering support and dedication to Wakulla County!

