A 21-year-old man from Panama City died in a single vehicle accident in Liberty County on Saturday.
The accident happened at 7:30 Saturday evening on State Road 12.
The Highway patrol said the man was traveling west in a Black 2014 Chevrolet Malibu and was about a mile east of M.L. King Road
where it appears he fell asleep and drove off of the paved portion of the roadway and onto the north shoulder.
The Malibu then collided with some underbrush and a tree before catching on fire.
Bristol Fire Department and Rock Bluff Fire Department arrived on scene and extinguished the flames.
The Driver 1 was pronounced deceased on scene.
The accident is under further investigation.
