Beautiful weather brought the crowds to St. George Island on Saturday for the 43rd annual Chili Cook-off.
20 chili teams took part in the professional cook-off, vying for a trip to the international chili cookoff later this year.
This year was a trifecta for the various Spice Boys teams out of Alabama.
1st place this year went to the Spice Boys #4 team out of Vestavia, earning them a 500-dollar cash prize and the opportunity to compete for 25 thousand dollars at the National chili cook-off.
Spice Boys #4 came in second last year.
2nd place went to Spice Boys #1 out of Huntsville, Alabama which comes with a 300-dollar prize, and 3rd place went to Spice Boys #2 out of Birmingham.
There was also a chili crawl, where people could go to various locations around the island, enjoying chili and other fun events while raising money for the fire department.
The People’s choice Award went to Team Water Dog out of Tallahassee, which raised 1950 dollars at their booth.
The St. George Island Fire Department is still totaling the amount raised over the weekend but they expect this to be a very good year.
Last year’s event raised 150 thousand dollars for the volunteer fire department and first responders.
And don't forget, the on-line auction is still going on through this Wednesday night – you can bid on auction items on Facebook, just go to www.sgichilicookoff.com
