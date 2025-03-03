Congressman Dunn Announces 2025 United States Military Service Academy Day

PANAMA CITY, FL – Today, Congressman Neal Dunn, M.D. (Florida-02) announced he is hosting a United States Military Service Academy Day for students in Florida’s Second Congressional District. Informational sessions will be held in Leon and Bay counties on Saturday, March 22nd, 2025. High school and eighth grade students who are interested in attending a service academy are invited to come, along with their parents.
Dr. Dunn has invited representatives from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, as well as the Air Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marine, and Naval Academies, to attend. Students will have the opportunity to meet with Cadets, Midshipmen, ROTC staff, and parents of current and past cadets. The academy nomination process will be explained. This is an excellent opportunity for high school students to explore these outstanding higher education choices.
No RSVP is required.
For more information, please contact Craig Williams at FL02.Academy@mail.house.gov
Leon County
Date: Saturday, March 22nd, 2025
Time: 9:00 AM- 11:00 AM ET
Location: Tallahassee City Hall, 300 South Adams Drive, Tallahassee, FL
Bay County
Date: Saturday, March 22nd, 2025
Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM CT
Location: Gulf Coast State College Student Union, 5230 US-98, Panama City, FL 32401
No comments:
Post a Comment