Monday, March 17, 2025

Eastpoint Rib Cook-off a big success








Nice weather brought the people out Saturday to help raise money for the Eastpoint Volunteer Fire Department.

 

The 25th annual Fire Department rib cookoff was held Saturday at Vrooman Park and people showed up in droves to support the fire department by buying ribs, Boston butts, and chicken.

 

The total earnings from this weekend’s event is still being tallied but it usually brings in close to 30 thousand dollars to help fund the fire department’s budget.

 

Besides the BBQ sales, the event also includes a cookoff in which teams compete for a 1000-dollar prize.

 

The winner of this year’s cookoff was the “rib-publiclans” made up of Tony Morris and Jonathan sands from Adel, Georgia.

 

2nd place went to “Eastpoint’s Most Wanted” led by Ty Gillikin, and third place went to “Double-D” led by Andy and Charlene Dickens of Andersonville, Georgia.

 

10-4 BBQ led by John Solomon won the People ‘s choice award by raising $955 for the Eastpoint fire department and they also won best rig award.

 

 




