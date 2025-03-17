Eastpoint Rib Cook-off a big success

Nice weather brought the people out Saturday
to help raise money for the Eastpoint Volunteer Fire Department.
The
25th annual Fire Department rib cookoff was held Saturday at Vrooman
Park and people showed up in droves to support the fire department by buying ribs,
Boston butts, and chicken.
The total earnings from this weekend’s event
is still being tallied but it usually brings in close to 30 thousand dollars to
help fund the fire department’s budget.
Besides the BBQ sales, the event also
includes a cookoff in which teams compete for a 1000-dollar prize.
The
winner of this year’s cookoff was the “rib-publiclans”
made up of Tony Morris and Jonathan sands from Adel, Georgia.
2nd
place went to “Eastpoint’s Most Wanted” led by Ty Gillikin, and third place
went to “Double-D” led by Andy and Charlene Dickens
of Andersonville, Georgia.
10-4
BBQ led by John Solomon won the People ‘s choice
award by raising $955 for the Eastpoint fire department and they also won best
rig award.
