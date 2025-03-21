2:56 PM (0 minutes ago)
FDLE, Franklin County SO arrest Apalachicola man for organized fraud
Suspect arrested earlier this year for possession of child sexual abuse material
For Immediate Release
March 21, 2025
APALACHICOLA, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) arrested Patrick Alan Kelly, 60, of Apalachicola for organized fraud. Kelly stole more than $32,000 from a local restaurant, his former employer.
FDLE Tallahassee Special Agent in Charge Keith Wilmer said, “I am proud of the work FDLE’s agents and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office’s put into this investigation. It’s shameful for a person of trust working for a local business to victimize their employer. Crime against businesses not only hurt businessowners, they also hurt patrons and the community.”
Franklin County Sheriff AJ “Tony” Smith said, “We appreciate the partnership with FDLE and their assistance with this case. This partnership is especially important when investigating very complex financial crimes that require specialized expertise and resources.”
The investigation began in January when FCSO requested FDLE to assist in an embezzlement investigation. The restaurant’s owner reported to law enforcement that Kelly was the business’s manager until December 2024. Kelly abruptly resigned after being questioned about why several of the restaurant’s business checks were written out for “cash.”
Through investigative, forensic and analytical activities, at least 43 checks totaling $32,318 that were written to “cash” were determined to have been signed and endorsed by Kelly.
Kelly was arrested on March 20 in Tallahassee. He was booked into the Leon County Jail without bond. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, Second Judicial Circuit.
The investigation is being conducted by the FDLE Tallahassee office and FCSO. The Florida Highway Patrol assisted with the arrest. FDLE and FSCO previously arrested Kelly in January for possession of child sexual abuse material. The organized fraud investigation remains active.
