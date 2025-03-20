Final Reminder! Annual Member Dinner Tickets

LAST CALL!
March 29, 3-6PM ET
Join Apalachicola Riverkeeper at our annual member meeting and dinner at the Apalachicola Center for History, Culture and Art in downtown Apalachicola.
Storytelling time - Award-winning historian Dale Cox will speak on Prospect Bluff and British activities on the Apalachicola River during the War of 1812. Many historians believe Prospect Bluff and its environs was the largest pre-Civil War free black colony in North America, thus the reason it was recently listed as part of the National Park Service's Underground Network to Freedom. Dale is the author of the critically acclaimed book, The Fort at Prospect Bluff, and is known for his research into the distant past of the entire basin. Dale will also be signing books for anyone that wants to take home some Apalachicola history.
Dancing time - The VonWamps are a musical venture that crosses genres and generations. Lou Wamp, Lynn Wamp, and Dabbit perform an eclectic and high-spirited mix of their original compositions as well as a constantly evolving setlist from folk, swing, and jazz to country, rock, and bluegrass
Dinnertime - The membership meeting will be followed by a traditional Low-County Boil dinner, prepared by Loco Catering as well as vegan paella.
