Florida DEP permit activity for Gulf and Franklin Counties

Permit: Water - Domestic Wastewater Collection/Transmission System
Project Name: THE BAYOU ESTATES LPS
Location Id: 458564
Location Name: THE BAYOU ESTATES
County: Gulf
Application Number: 458564-001
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: WILLIS DOCK
Location Id: 457384
Location Name: 2162 HWY 98 E
County: Franklin
Application Number: 457384-003
Link to Department's application file: 2162 HWY 98 E
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: MCMILLAN DOCK
Location Id: 365383
Location Name: 1569 ALLIGATOR DRIVE - MCMILLAN
County: Franklin
Application Number: 365383-004
Link to Department's application file: 1569 ALLIGATOR DRIVE - MCMILLAN
