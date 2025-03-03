March Wrack Line - Newsletter of the Florida Shorebird Alliance

Photo by Emily Hunter
Events
March 19, 1 PM: Virtual stewardship training for Collier County. Sign up as a volunteer and register for the meeting by clicking here.
March 19, 2 PM: Virtual stewardship training for Lee County. Sign up as a volunteer and register for the meeting by clicking here.
Pre-season Partnership Meetings and Contacts
March 3: Charlotte-Lee-Collier. Megan Hatten (megan.hatten@audubon.org).
March 6: Timucuan. Hailey Dedmon (Hailey.Dedmon@MyFWC.com).
March 6: Suncoast. Beth Forys (forysea@eckerd.edu).
March 6: Panhandle. Raya Pruner (Raya.Pruner@MyFWC.com).
March 10: St. Johns/Flagler. Hailey Dedmon (Hailey.Dedmon@MyFWC.com).
March 11: Space Coast. Hailey Dedmon (Hailey.Dedmon@MyFWC.com).
March 11: Southeast. Natasha Warraich (twarraic@sfwmd.gov).
March 13: Treasure Coast. Niki Desjardin (niki@ecological-associates.
Florida Shorebird Database Webinars
March 11, 1-2 pm (EST): For new route surveyors
March 12, 1-2 pm (EST): For returning route surveyors
March 13, 1-2 pm (EST): For new and returning rooftop monitors
Reminders
March 1: The Florida Shorebird Database (FSD) opens for the 2025 breeding season
March 15: Data entry deadline for the 2025 Winter Shorebird Survey
March 18 - 24: First breeding season survey count window, see the Breeding Bird Protocol
FSA News
2025 Breeding Season
Your guide to participating in shorebird conservation
The 2025 breeding season is here! Local Florida Shorebird Alliance (FSA) partnerships are organizing many activities this year. The best way to get involved is to attend a partnership meeting and learn about the conservation efforts in your area.
Interested? Here are a few ways to get started:
Be a mentor, or team up with one. Does your partnership have new members? If so, encourage them to join a local bird steward program or bring them along on a monitoring survey. If you're a new member, check with your partnership for training and mentoring opportunities.
Get posting supplies. Do you have the posting supplies you need to cover your areas? Let your FWC regional shorebird contact know if you need signs or supplies. View our sign selection.
Get outreach materials. The FSA website contains helpful materials to support your outreach efforts. View the available resources and contact your FWC regional office to receive supplies.
Prepare for route surveys. We recommend surveying routes and checking ground and rooftop sites weekly as soon as birds start nesting until chicks become flight-capable. The minimum survey requirements are once a month, during specific count windows. If you are unable to survey your route at least once per month during all six count windows, please work with your partnership to find someone to fill in or contact us for help. Remember to coordinate survey plans with your local partnership and register for a route or rooftop training webinar.
Prepare for rooftop monitoring. Can you help monitor rooftops with nesting birds? If so, coordinate with your partnership or contact us. Please let us know if roofs are no longer suitable for nesting (ex: building was torn down or re-roofed).
Read on for more details about getting involved this season!
Photo by Britt Brown
MarineQuest 2025
A delegation from the FWC Shorebird Team participated in the 30th MarineQuest education and outreach event that was held at FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute headquarters located in St. Petersburg. They educated over 250 students and chaperones during school days. The Saturday open house attracted over 8,200 people, and the Shorebird Team recruited dozens of new FSA partners! They did an amazing job revamping the shorebird display and bringing shorebird and seabird knowledge to MarineQuest 2025.
Photos by Julia Magill
FSD Updates
The Florida Shorebird Database is open for the season!
The breeding season has begun and the first Breeding Bird Protocol Count Window is March 18-24. Before entering your breeding data, you may want to do a little spring cleaning of your Florida Shorebird Database (FSD) account:
Thank you for your dedication to shorebird and seabird conservation. May the 2025 nesting season be highly productive!
Ebb Tidings
2025 Winter Shorebird Survey
Wintering piping plovers rest in the incredible post-hurricane habitat at Outback Key in Pinellas County. Outback Key is a critical wintering location for one of the largest segments of the piping plover population. Invaluable band resight data indicates strong winter site fidelity and most of the banded birds have been visiting Outback Key for many years.
The data entry deadline for the Florida Winter Shorebird Survey has been extended to March 15. Enter your data in the 2025 Google Sheet. If you are unable to complete data entry by March 15, please email shorebird@MyFWC.com for support. Thank you for continuing to support the annual snapshot of shorebirds and seabirds wintering in Florida.
Photo by: Lorraine Margeson ("the plover lady")
The Florida Shorebird Alliance (FSA) is a partnership of agencies, non-government organizations, and individuals committed to shorebird and seabird conservation in Florida. FSA partners coordinate their independent work and collaborate to address research, management, education, outreach and public policy needs.
Monday, March 3, 2025
March Wrack Line - Newsletter of the Florida Shorebird Alliance
