Planning the perfect day on Florida’s Forgotten Coast just got much easier.
The Franklin County Tourist Development Council recently unveiled a redesigned Forgotten Coast mobile app with upgrades including integrated mobile maps, an interactive way to plan out everything you don’t want to miss in the area.
You can use the digital planner to help you get your trip organized and maximize your time.
Designed with partners at Visit Widget, this tool provides a new way to explore what Florida’s Forgotten Coast has to offer, including hotels, popular restaurants, activities, shopping, and events.
If you see an event you don’t want to miss, just click “Join” and the event will be added to your plan.
And if you want to invite some friends, just share your plan with them directly or via social media, email or SMS.
The interactive map can also be viewed and used on www.FloridasForgottenCoast.com
If you don’t have it already, you can download the Forgotten Coast Mobile app for your iPhone or Android at either the Apple or Google app stores.
