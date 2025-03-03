The St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the
week is Clark! Clark is a handsome hound whose favorite hobby is to
taste test treats. His favorite time during the day is breakfast and dinner. Clark
is a pretty laid-back guy who enjoys his routine of walks and food. Clark keeps
his kennel clean and loves some good scratches behind the ears. Clark can be
picky about his doggo friends so any potential dog siblings would require a
meet and greet. Clark is unbothered by thunderstorms and is really mellow in
his kennel. Clark loves kids and is very affectionate when being introduced to
families. Clark is UPTD on his shots, heartworm negative, microchipped, and
neutered. Please come visit the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society to check
out Clark!
You'll find
the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call:
850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
