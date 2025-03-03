Monday, March 3, 2025

St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week



 

 

 

The St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the week is Clark! Clark is a handsome hound whose favorite hobby is to taste test treats. His favorite time during the day is breakfast and dinner. Clark is a pretty laid-back guy who enjoys his routine of walks and food. Clark keeps his kennel clean and loves some good scratches behind the ears. Clark can be picky about his doggo friends so any potential dog siblings would require a meet and greet. Clark is unbothered by thunderstorms and is really mellow in his kennel. Clark loves kids and is very affectionate when being introduced to families. Clark is UPTD on his shots, heartworm negative, microchipped, and neutered.  Please come visit the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society to check out Clark! 

 

You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe

 

Call: 850-227-1103

 

info@sjbhumanesociety.org







