The Florida Department of Environmental Protection this week awarded more than $60 million in grants for 17 projects aimed at restoring Florida’s world-renowned springs.
The Springs Restoration Grant Program supports communities statewide by funding projects that support both improvements in water quality and spring flow.
The awards include 8.3 million dollars to help protect Wakulla Springs.
That money will help fund Wakulla County's Wastewater Transmission System to advance septic-to-sewer connections to benefit Wakulla Springs.
Since 2019, Florida has invested $380 million to advance 129 springs restoration projects, leading to an estimated annual reduction of more than 840,000 pounds of Total Nitrogen per year.
The projects announced today will build on this progress, helping protect Florida’s springs for future generations.
