The Franklin County Sheriff’s office has a new tool to combat illegal
parking at Alligator Point.
The Sheriff’s Office has introduced a unique solution to deter illegal
parking called the Barnacle Device.
The Barnacle is attached to the windshield of vehicles that are parked
unlawfully, effectively immobilizing them.
To remove the device, drivers must scan the QR code on the Barnacle, pay
a $108 fine, and enter a code to release the suction cups.
Once removed, the device must be returned to a Dropbox, which is located
at 1348 Alligator Point Drive.
To ensure that the device is returned, a $300 deposit is charged to the
card used to pay the fine, which is refunded only after the device is returned.
Beach
parking at Alligator Point, and to a lesser degree St. George Island, remains a
big issue for Franklin County and now that Spring Break is about to start the
problem is expected to get worse.
Parking
has been a constant problem at Alligator Point for years because there aren’t
many places to park, and visitors tend to take liberties once all the legal
parking spaces are filled.
There
have been complaints of beach goers parking on dunes, vegetation, and even
private property, including people's driveways.
The
problem is worst near public beach access points where there are an average of
10 parking spaces for the public – but sometimes 30 or 40 cars that need to
park especially during the summer months.
The Sheriff’s office says it hopes the Barnacle will encourage drivers to
park legally and safely, preventing the need for this measure in the future.
encourage everyone to be mindful of others and follow parking regulations to
avoid unnecessary fines and inconvenience.
No comments:
Post a Comment