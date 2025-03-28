UF/IFAS News Digest for the Week of March 24: Alligator behavior; Citrus greening; Vanilla cultivation

A message from UF/IFAS Communications | Reply
For the week beginning March 24, 2025
April marks the start of alligator mating season, the time of year when the reptiles are most active and interactions with humans are more likely. Alligators are present in all 67 of Florida's counties, so understanding their behaviors is an important step toward avoiding conflict. Learn more through an extensive Ask IFAS guide crafted by UF/IFAS wildlife researchers.
Farmers in the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) have a powerful new ally in the fight against crop diseases, Monica Navia-Urrutia, a UF/IFAS plant pathologist. Working in the heart of the EAA, she brings unique skill sets and a passion for supporting growers with cutting-edge research and disease management solutions for the region’s key crops.
Aspiring vanilla growers and seasoned agriculturalists in Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands are invited to a free online workshop: An Introduction to Domestic Vanilla Cultivation. On April 10, experts from UF/IFAS, University of the Virgin Islands and the Puerto Rico Vanilla Cooperative will present the latest research and industry insights on large-scale vanilla production.
With the citrus industry at a crossroads, growers are looking for any solution to cope with the deadly citrus greening disease. Scientists see genetic editing – and in particular CRISPR technology — as one potential avenue to rescue Florida’s signature crop, and consumer perceptions of the technology are key.
With a $31.4 billion economic impact, Florida leads the nation in nursery production. Miami-Dade County ranks No.1 in production nationwide, with nurseries accounting for 84% of the county’s agricultural sector. It is no wonder with the vast selection of grown subtropical and tropical ornamental plants like hibiscus and gardenia, a variety of orchids and palms that provide aesthetic appeal and fragrant smells.
UF/IFAS is studying how telehealth can expand healthcare access in rural communities, especially when it comes to medical specialist appointments. A recent study by UF/IFAS Family, Youth and Community Sciences assistant professor Melissa Vilaro showed that patients managing Type 2 diabetes in rural counties had successful and positive experiences using telehealth.
Nuevo contenido en español para esta semana.
Tenemos una variedad de publicaciones de UF/IFAS que ahora se traducen al español para darle un mejor servicio a nuestras comunidades de habla hispana. A continuación encontrarás nuestras publicaciones e infográficos más recientes.
¿Tiene usted una buena mano para la jardinería? Quizás le interesa tener un cultivo que florezca en su patio. La temporada de jardinería de primavera es un buen momento para plantar un árbol de cítricos. Estos árboles solían ser comunes en las casas de Florida. Sin embargo, el cancro cítrico y el enverdecimiento de los cítricos, también conocido como Huanglongbing o HLB, han disminuido la posibilidad de que los residentes disfruten de estos árboles icónicos y de la fruta que producen.
News from across the UF/IFAS network.
April marks Native Plant Month, a time to honor Florida’s rich plant diversity and the essential role native species play in maintaining healthy ecosystems. By incorporating native plants into your landscape, you can reduce water use, minimize the need for fertilizers and pesticides, and provide critical habitats for pollinators, birds, and other wildlife. These plants enhance both the environment and the beauty of your outdoor space.
Are you a nature enthusiast or interested in learning more about Florida’s amazing ecosystems? Are you an educator or ecotour guide looking to expand upon the information you share with others? Or maybe you’re a natural resources professional interested in professional development opportunities to expand your expertise into new areas. The Florida Master Naturalist Program (FMNP) may be for you.
Mushrooms are often celebrated for their unique flavors and textures, but their versatility extends far beyond the kitchen. These fascinating fungi offer numerous health benefits and serve as sustainable alternatives in various dishes. In this blog, we’ll explore the many dimensions of mushrooms, highlighting why they deserve a prominent place in our diets and our lives.
We are excited to announce the launch of our second season of FRE Lunch – The Food and Resource Economics Podcast. This season, we will be partnering with the UF Water Institute to bring you a total of eight episodes all about Florida’s fresh water and the research happening at UF around it!
In the latest installment of "Florida 101," the UF/IFAS Communications social media team asked Extension agents about the state's most troublesome invasive species.
Basil, chives, sage, dill and more! Allow our "Spring Herbs" infographic to inspire your next trip to the plant nursery.
