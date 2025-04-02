2 local students competed in the district public speaking contest in Tallahassee this weekend, and represented Franklin County very well.

Tuesday, April 29, 2025

The students, had to give a speech between 2 and 3 minutes long, which were then rated by a panel of judges.

 

The competition included students who had won their county public speaking contests from Franklin, Wakulla, Leon, Jefferson, and Gadsden Counties.

 

Joshue Allen, who competed in the 6th grade division, came in second place with a speech entitled, “The Choice is Yours” which asked the question on what you would do if you lived during the time of American slavery or the holocaust in Germany.

 

And for full disclosure, Joshua is my son.

 

He got a nice trophy for his win, and 200 dollars.

 

Tripp Sheridan, who attends the Franklin County School, was the county winner in the 4th and 5th grade division, and while his speech “What I learned from baseball” did not make the top 3, he still got a nice plaque and he won a scholarship to 4-H camp this Summer for winning at the county level.

 

Both of this year’s first place winners were from Leon County.

 

Franklin County has proved to be quite competitive in the public speaking contest; last year Kami Poloronis from Eastpoint won in the 4th and 5th grade division with her speech on Making the world a Better Place.

 

 

 







