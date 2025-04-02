2 local
students competed in the district public speaking contest in Tallahassee this
weekend, and represented Franklin County very well.
The students, had to give a speech between 2 and 3 minutes long,
which were then rated by a panel of judges.
The competition included students who had won their county public
speaking contests from Franklin, Wakulla, Leon, Jefferson, and Gadsden Counties.
Joshue Allen, who competed in the 6th grade division,
came in second place with a speech entitled, “The Choice is Yours” which asked the question on what you would do if
you lived during the time of American slavery or the holocaust in Germany.
And
for full disclosure, Joshua is my son.
He got
a nice trophy for his win, and 200 dollars.
Tripp Sheridan, who attends the Franklin County School, was the
county winner in the 4th and 5th grade division, and
while his speech “What I learned from baseball” did not make the top 3, he
still got a nice plaque and he won a scholarship to 4-H camp this Summer for
winning at the county level.
Both of this year’s first place winners were from Leon County.
Franklin County has proved to be quite competitive in the public
speaking contest; last year Kami Poloronis from Eastpoint won in the 4th
and 5th grade division with her speech on Making the world a Better
Place.
