An
Eastpoint man is one of five people named recently to the Board of Directors of
the American Horticultural Society.
James Folsom of Eastpoint is retired after 36 years as
director of the botanical gardens at The Huntington Library, Art Museum
and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California.
During his tenure, Folsom
significantly expanded the gardens.
He oversaw the creation of the 15-acre
Chinese garden; he also spearheaded educational programs, research initiatives
and conservation efforts.
Folsom received the 2020 Liberty Hyde
Bailey Award, The American Horticultural Society’s highest honor.
The American Horticultural Society is one of
the oldest national horticultural nonprofit organizations in North America.
It boasts more than 22,000 members, from beginners to
horticultural professionals and fosters a diverse community committed to
advancing gardening knowledge and practices.
No comments:
Post a Comment