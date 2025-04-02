Wednesday, April 2, 2025

An Eastpoint man is one of five people named recently to the Board of Directors of the American Horticultural Society

James Folsom of Eastpoint is retired after 36 years as director of the botanical gardens at The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California.

During his tenure, Folsom significantly expanded the gardens.

He oversaw the creation of the 15-acre Chinese garden; he also spearheaded educational programs, research initiatives and conservation efforts.

Folsom received the 2020 Liberty Hyde Bailey Award, The American Horticultural Society’s highest honor.

The American Horticultural Society is one of the oldest national horticultural nonprofit organizations in North America.

It boasts more than 22,000 members, from beginners to horticultural professionals and fosters a diverse community committed to advancing gardening knowledge and practices.






