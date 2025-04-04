DOH-Franklin Issues Water Quality Health Advisory

Advisory Issued for Carrabelle Beach and Alligator Point Beach
Franklin County, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Franklin County (DOH-Franklin) has issued a water quality advisory for the following locations:
Carrabelle Beach and Alligator Point Beach
Tests completed on Thursday, April 3, 2025, indicate that the water quality at Carrabelle Beach and Alligator Point Beach does not meet the recreational water quality criteria for Enterococcus bacteria recommended by the Florida Department of Health.
DOH-Franklin advises against any water-related activities at these locations due to an increased risk of illness in swimmers. Sampling conducted during regular water quality monitoring showed that the level of bacteria exceeds the level established by state guidelines.
This advisory will continue until bacteria levels are below the accepted health level. Test results are available at FloridaHealth.gov/HealthyBeaches
