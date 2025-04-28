Monday, April 28, 2025

FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK



 

Gideon is a 3-year-old, lab mix. He’s super sweet with great manners! Back in February, Gideon was picked up by animal control and their remarks were on point noting, “He’s just a good dog.” He gets along with cats and dogs, and very gentle with all humans. Gideon is just an all-around easy-going, chill, social, couch potato pup!

 

 

 

We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.

 

Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.

 

Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.

 

You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.






http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment