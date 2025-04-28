FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Gideon is a 3-year-old, lab mix. He’s super sweet with great
manners! Back in February, Gideon was picked up by animal control and their
remarks were on point noting, “He’s just a good dog.” He gets along with cats
and dogs, and very gentle with all humans. Gideon is just an all-around
easy-going, chill, social, couch potato pup!
We are always looking for
people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for
various needs.
Any time you can spare would
be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for
more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65
in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website
at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
