Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

Welcome to SunScape & SeaScape, the ideal location to vacation with your family and friends on Florida's beautiful South Cape San Blas at Indian Pass. From endless Gulf views and white sand beaches to Costal Chic design and thoughtful amenities, they offer everything you need to make your relaxing seaside vacation a dream come true.


Whether you’re planning a family reunion, a vacation with friends, or celebrating a special occasion with the one you love, this home has just the space you need. The unique layout allows large groups to enjoy separate living spaces while still staying under one roof. Couples or small groups savor the style and comfort of our individual condos, with the option of reserving:

·        First Floor Condo – SeaScape – featuring 4 Bedrooms, 5 Bathrooms (sleeps 10) Gulf Front, Pets Welcome, Elevator, Accessible, Screened Pool & Spa, Pool House, Covered Parking

·        The Whole House - SunScape & SeaScape – 8 Bedrooms, 10 Bathrooms (Sleeps 20), Gulf Front, Pets Welcome, Elevator, Accessible, Screened Pool & Spa,

Pool House, Covered Parking

·        Second Floor Condo – SunScape – featuring 4 Bedrooms, 5 Bathrooms (Sleeps 10), Gulf Front, Pets Welcome, Elevator, Accessible, Screened Pool & Spa, Pool House, Covered Parking


Gather Together with Family & Friends, Savor the Comforts of Home! Make your reservation today!


SunScape & SeaScape 

290 Canoe Lane, Port Saint Joe, FL

‪(850) 296-0088

Contact@SunScapeSeaScape.com

www.sunscapeseascape.com

Jills Fine Arts features some incredible pieces capturing beautiful Old Florida scenes.

Her artwork brings to life the serene landscapes, vibrant native flora, and diverse fauna that define this unique region. Each piece is meticulously crafted, showcasing Jill's keen eye for detail and her deep connection to the environment she portrays. Whether you're a seasoned art collector or simply someone who loves the charm of Old Florida, Jill's pieces offer a captivating glimpse into a world where artistry and nature converge beautifully.

Go and tour 𝗝𝗶𝗹𝗹'𝘀 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗔𝗿𝘁𝘀 today!


𝗝𝗶𝗹𝗹'𝘀 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗔𝗿𝘁𝘀

216 3rd Street in Port St Joe, FL

www.jillsfinearts.com

Lady J Charters offers Twenty-six feet of fully-equipped sport fishing energy.  Lady J accommodates parties of up to 4 plus crew and gets you to the offshore fishing grounds fast. Plan your next fishing adventure today with Lady J Charters!

Contact Captain Danny Tankersley and Captain Jacob Tankersley today! Trips vary, call for rates.


Lady J Charters

850-227-1200

www.ladyjcharterspsj.com

𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀

Visit our NEW website for a complete list.

