NOAA Fisheries FishNews—April 3rd

Upcoming Deadlines
April 16: Proposals due for Transformational Habitat Restoration and Coastal Resilience Grants
April 18: Applications due for the NOAA Delaware Bay Watershed Education and Training Program
April 21: Responses due for Sources Sought Notice for domestically produced tuna for USDA Food Programs
April 30: Nominations due for National Fish Habitat Board seat representing the commercial fishing industry
May 5: Comments due on the Makah Tribe’s permit application for a limited hunt for gray whales
May 12: Proposals due for Coastal Habitat Restoration and Resilience Grants for Tribes and Underserved Communities
