NOAA Fisheries FishNews—April 3rd

APRIL 3, 2025

Highlights

Diving into Creatures of the Deep

Gelatinous sea creature similar in appearance to a jelly fish photographed near the ocean floor

Ever wonder what lurks deep down in the ocean? Dive in and learn about creatures of the deep and the mysterious species that live way below the surface.

Marsh Madness

Coastal marsh on a partly cloudy day

While players duel it out on the basketball court, we’re keeping score of all the ways marsh habitat plays an important role in the protection and restoration work we do for communities, fish, and wildlife.

Alaska

Dive into Alaska Aquaculture

Two people holding up a string of kelp on a cloudy day

Marine aquaculture is a promising and emerging industry in Alaska. For those interested in learning about Alaska’s aquaculture industry or teaching others, we have launched a new resource page.

Alaskan Communities Use Flexibility in Snow Crab Fishery Regulations for Economic Relief

Close up image of two Bering Sea snow crab on a table

The Alaska Bering Sea snow crab fishery is open for the first time in 2 years after a sharp decline in the crab population caused closures. Participants have banded together with NOAA Fisheries to use regulatory flexibilities to help the fishery operate smoothly.

Science Blog: A Voyage Through the Arctic Post #12

Scientist holds up a large crab aboard a research vessel on a sunny day

Learn about the 2025 Alaska Fisheries Science Center Field Season and Program Updates website, which provides a comprehensive overview of the science center’s planned research in 2025 and some key achievements from 2024.

West Coast

Early Bloom of Toxic Algae off Southern California Sickens Hundreds of Sea Lions and Dolphins

A sick seal lays on a beach in California

Harmful algae blooming off the coast of Southern California has poisoned scores of California sea lions and common dolphins that are stranding in large numbers on area beaches. Rescue teams face hard decisions over which animals to save.

Pacific Islands

Podcast: Reducing Waste and Feeding Communities in Hawaiʻi with a Whole Fish Approach

Several fresh-caught taʻape fish on ice

A program in Hawai‘i is trying to increase food security and reduce food waste by using every part of the fish, from bone marrow to blood lines—even making the skin into leather!

Southeast

Meet Research Fishery Biologist, Ron Hill

Dr. Ron Hill scuba diving in deep water while conducting a survey

Dr. Ron Hill shares how he got his start at NOAA and his favorite parts of the job in this edition of Faces of the Southeast Fisheries Science Center.

New England/Mid-Atlantic

Clam Survey Dredges Up Ice Age Find

Ice Age walrus jaw bone specimen on a table

Scientists on the 2024 Surfclam and Ocean Quahog Survey dredged up a mysterious object. A Smithsonian expert solved the mystery, identifying it as a likely extinct Ice Age walrus jawbone—a once-in-a-lifetime find!

Celebrating 15 Years of Surveying Protected Species in the Northwest Atlantic

Two common dolphins breach the water side by side

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Atlantic Marine Assessment Program for Protected Species. Scientists take to the sky and sea to collect data used to conserve several marine species in the region.

Cape Cod Cranberry Bog Project Restoring Wetlands and Fish Passage for River Herring

Aerial view of the restored lower Coonamessett River in Massachusetts

A NOAA-funded project on the Upper Coonamessett River in Falmouth, Massachusetts, will remove fish passage barriers and restore wetlands on a former cranberry bog. This work complements earlier NOAA-funded work on the lower part of the river.

Upcoming Deadlines

April 16: Proposals due for Transformational Habitat Restoration and Coastal Resilience Grants

April 18: Applications due for the NOAA Delaware Bay Watershed Education and Training Program

April 21: Responses due for Sources Sought Notice for domestically produced tuna for USDA Food Programs

April 30: Nominations due for National Fish Habitat Board seat representing the commercial fishing industry

May 5: Comments due on the Makah Tribe’s permit application for a limited hunt for gray whales

May 12: Proposals due for Coastal Habitat Restoration and Resilience Grants for Tribes and Underserved Communities

Upcoming Events

April 7–10: Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council Meeting

April 8–10: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council Meeting

April 9–15: Pacific Fishery Management Council Meeting

April 14–17: New England Fishery Management Council Meeting

Federal Register Actions

