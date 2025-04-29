Recreational red Snapper Fishermen will get 126 days of fishing this year, the longest season since Florida assumed management of Gulf red snapper.
It’s a full 3 weeks more than last year.
The expanded season includes additional summer and fall fishing days from 2024, offering anglers more opportunities to fish over major holidays such as Memorial Day, Independence Day, Veterans Day, and Thanksgiving.
The summer season will begin over Memorial Day Weekend, from May 24th through the 26th, and then reopen June 1 through July 31.
The Fall season will include all weekends September through December, Friday through Sunday with longer fishing opportunities around holidays like Veteran’s Day and Thanksgiving.
In case some of the weekends are ruined by rain, the state could add additional fishing opportunities at the end of the season.
This season applies to recreational fishermen fishing from private vessels in state and federal waters and to charter vessels that do not have a federal reef fish permit and are limited to fishing in state waters only.
For those interested in participating in this year’s Gulf red snapper season, don’t forget that red snapper fishermen must get the Gulf Reef Fish Angler designation on their license.
You can do that for free on-line at www.GoOutdoorsFlorida.com
