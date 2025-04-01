The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will hold a series of virtual public meetings this week on proposals for highly regulated black bear hunting in Florida.
At their December meeting, the FWC's Bear Management Program gave Commissioners a 5-year update on implementing the 2019 Florida Black Bear Management Plan.
Following the presentation, the Commissioners directed staff to return to a future Commission meeting to propose options for implementing a potential bear hunt.
The FWC met with stakeholder groups and the public in March to collect their comments on potential options for highly regulated bear hunting seasons, and those comments were used to create the hunting proposals.
The FWC now wants public feedback on proposals that will be presented to Commissioners at their May meeting.
The virtual meeting dates and times will be on
April 2 from 12-3 p.m. EDT
April 3 from 5-8 p.m. EDT
April 5 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. EDT
All of the meetings will require Zoom.
The content covered in all meetings is identical, so it is not necessary to attend more than one virtual public meeting.
For more information, visit MyFWC.com/Hunting and click on “Florida black bear.”
