The Florida Freshwater Angler Issue 40

TrophyCatch Tracker
TrophyCatch angler Alie Abrell caught this 10-pound Marion County bass while fishing with Trophy Bass Expeditions with Captain Sean Rush. Some of Florida's best trophy bass fishing is still happening right now!
As this newsletter goes out the peak month for TrophyCatch submissions — March — has just passed, but April still offers excellent odds for a big bass. The weather also remains mild for the early part of this quarter, so prioritize your outings accordingly. However, the old adage that "The best time to go fishing is when you can" still holds true, and if TrophyCatch has documented one thing it's that anyone might catch a trophy bass any time here in Florida!
Harry Linsinbigler IV (far left) received a $1,000 check from 888-BOAT-LAW and other prizing for catching and reporting the first Pink Tag bass during Season 12.
Wrapping up some final accolades from Season 12, Harry Linsinbigler IV was honored at Bass Pro Shops Tampa for catching the first Pink Tag bass during the previous season. He received a $1,000 check from 888-BOAT-LAW, $500 gift cards from Bass Pro Shops, and $1,000 codes for shopping at AFTCO.com.
Bruce Doolittle, Sr. (far left) was recognized at Blackwater Hatchery for the second Pink Tag bass catch.
Bruce Doolittle, Sr. was recognized next at Blackwater Hatchery near Holt, FL and received identical prizing from the Pink Tag promotion partners. TrophyCatch partners also wanted to award anglers who attempted to land a tagged bass so all anglers who had an approved catch from a Pink Tag water, were entered into a quarterly random drawing for a pair of Bajío Sunglasses valued at $200. Tag reports are an important part of fisheries research and contribute to understanding and managing fish populations, and these special Pink Tags also helped to highlight Florida trophy bass fishing locales across the state. Thank you to our conservation partners who made the Pink Tag promotion both fun and rewarding!
TrophyCatch Season 13 has reached its midpoint, and you can continue to submit your catches of bass 8 lbs. and heavier at TrophyCatch.com. Remember that at the new website TrophyCatch participants with an existing GoOutdoorsFlorida (GOF) account can use their GOF login to access their TrophyCatch/Big Catch account. All customers who have previously purchased a hunting or fishing license in Florida already have a GOF account. This should streamline logging into your TrophyCatch account. Current program stats are listed below, and we hope that one of your catches will be added here in the near future!
Register for TrophyCatch or view approved angler catches to help plan your next fishing trip at TrophyCatch.com. Follow TrophyCatch Facebook for featured big bass, program updates and partner highlights. For more news and freshwater information also follow us on the FishReelFlorida Instagram.
Featured Fish: Oscar
Braided Line Basics Part 1
Modern braided lines offer incredible strength in a small diameter.
Braided line is much thinner than monofilament, offering improved line handling and spool capacity.
The biggest advantage of modern braids is their small diameter compared to monofilament lines. For example, 20-pound braid has the diameter of only 6-pound-test monofilament. This offers the best of both worlds with amazing strength, plus the smooth handling, higher line capacity, and longer casts of a much lighter line.
Featured Site: Headwaters Lake/Fellsmere Reservoir
Fellsmere Reservoir has gone from farmland to world class fishery!
Location: Indian River County
Size: ~10,000 acres
Description: Headwaters Lake (aka Fellsmere Reservoir) is a 10,000 acre manmade lake located in Indian River County that sits adjacent to Stick Marsh/Farm 13. During the first part of the 20th century, this area was drained and converted for agricultural practices. The St. Johns River Water Management District (SJRWMD) purchased this land and flooded it starting in 2015 to serve as flood control and nutrient removal for the Upper St. Johns River Basin. Prior to flooding, FWC and SJRWMD partnered to conduct extensive habitat and fisheries restoration efforts to enhance the fish and wildlife habitat and produce a world class fishery. From 2011-2014 FWC invested $1.35 million in habitat projects at Headwaters including shaping the bottom contours of the future reservoir by creating lower and higher elevations (holes, trenches, drop-offs, humps, and islands, see photos below). Shortly after flooding in 2016 FWC stocked 1 million Florida bass fingerlings, 145,000 black crappie, 374,000 redear sunfish and 345,000 bluegill to help jump-start the sportfish population here.
Before (top) and after photos of the bottom contour project conducted by FWC at Headwaters Lake/Fellsmere Reservoir.
During the first four years, post-flooding, there was no boat ramp and fishing access was limited to non-motorized vessels (e.g., canoe and kayak) in only a limited area of the reservoir. During these four years biologists documented tremendous numbers of bass with extremely fast growth. The area began to grow in popularity with both bass anglers and duck hunters. On August 10, 2020, the Headwaters Lake boat ramp opened for the first time and the access facility was built in cooperation between the SJRWMD and FWC’s Boating Improvement Fund, which is supported by Sportfish Restoration Funding. Since the opening of the boat ramp, the FWC has monitored angling effort, catch, and angler success. From 2020-2024, Fellsmere has averaged about 160,000+ angling hours annually and a bass catch rate of 1.40 bass per hour (one of the highest in the state). Furthermore, people from all over the country have traveled to fish Fellsmere for its world-class fishing opportunities (below). Fellsmere started generating TrophyCatch submissions of bass 8 pounds and larger in 2017/2018 and since then has seen over 400 TrophyCatch submissions including two Hall of Fame catches weighing 13+ pounds.
Home zip codes from anglers fishing at Headwaters from the 2023-2024 FWC annual creel survey. The site has generated national attention.
Note: In June 2022 FWC implemented a rule change as part of the Florida Trophy Bass Project to include catch-and-release of all Florida bass and the required use of circle hooks when fishing with natural bait greater than three inches. Even though the overall release rate was high (99%), this regulation helps protect the potential harvest of trophy size Florida bass.
Fisheries Biology: The Shape of Fish
Fish are a diverse group of animals! They come in all shapes and sizes, based on their lifestyle and ecology. Does the fish hover in a placid lake, or constantly swim to hold position in a swift river? Does it eat vegetation, or does it feed on minnows? Does that minnow eater ambush its prey at close range, or chase it down from a distance with a long dash? You don't need to know all those details to try to identify the fish below, but you should be able to identify some of them just by their silhouette! Each distinctive shape has a specific purpose that matches the fish to its environment. Answers are at the bottom of the newsletter.
Fish illustrations modified from Duane Raver, Jr.
Answers to fish quiz: (1) Sunfish (most are similar in shape); (2) Warmouth (the large mouth is the give-away); (3) Striped, white, or sunshine bass; (4) Pickerel (or pike though does not occur in Florida); (5) Crappie; (6) Florida/largemouth bass.
