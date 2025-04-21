This
is the time of year that several vulnerable sea and shorebird species begin to
nest on local beaches, and they need your help to nest successfully.
Species including Snowy
Plovers, American Oystercatchers, Black Skimmers, and Least Terns lay their
eggs right on the sand.
They perceive people as
a threat and will take flight whenever beachgoers, or their dogs, approach too
closely.
Repeated human
disturbance often results in birds abandoning the nesting site, causing the
loss of eggs and possibly the end of the nesting season for these beach-nesting
birds.
Dog Island has become
one of the most reliable Snowy Plover nesting sites in the Panhandle, which
makes it even more important to minimize added pressure from human activities.
To
help protect shorebird nests, State and federal wildlife biologists recommend
that visitors maintain a minimum distance of 300 feet from nesting colonies.
Keep
pets on a leash and away from posted areas.
And
avoid flying kites around nesting colonies, which can be mistaken as
"predators" by the adult birds, leaving nests exposed to extreme heat
from the summer sun.
All
nesting shorebirds are protected by state and federal law so if you find a
disturbed nest, an injured bird, or some other wildlife violation report it to
the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 1-888-404-3922.
