CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. – The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners is pleased to announce it has been awarded $152,750.00 from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to support the remediation of navigation markers at Bald Point and along the Ochlockonee River channel.
The funding will be used to repair or replace existing channel markers, ensuring safe passage for both recreational and commercial vessels traveling to and from port. Navigation markers are essential guidance tools that help boaters avoid running aground, prevent vessel damage, and protect the surrounding marine environment from potential harm. These markers are particularly important for boaters unfamiliar with the area or navigating local waterways for the first time.
Wakulla County will contribute an additional $25,000.00 in support of the project from its One Cent Sales Tax Facilities Fund, reinforcing its commitment to marine safety and environmental stewardship.
“We are grateful to FWC for investing in this important safety infrastructure for our waterways,” said Chairman Fred Nichols II. “Maintaining clear and reliable navigation aids helps protect lives, property, and our natural resources.”
The project will begin in the coming months, with updates provided to the public as work progresses.
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Wakulla County Awarded Funding for Navigation Marker Repairs at Bald Point and Ochlockonee River
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment