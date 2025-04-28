Wakulla County has been awarded 3 and a half million dollars to support infrastructure improvements and workforce training in key industries, including aviation, aerospace, and manufacturing.
The money is being provided through the Florida’s Job Growth Grant Fund, which drives economic development by supporting critical infrastructure projects and expanding workforce training opportunities at the local level.
The 3.5-million-dollar grant will provide funding for the development and construction of two county-owned buildings to expand manufacturing opportunities within Wakulla County’s Opportunity Park.
This project will help Wakulla County purchase property and construct a facility that will be leased to Project Boomer.
Project Boomer is an existing business with roots in Wakulla County that has no room for expansion on its existing site in the County, due to restrictions in place from a Residential PUD.
This project will result in the retention of approximately 79 jobs and the addition of 42 jobs, including the relocation of operations currently located in Cairo, GA.
The money is being provided through the Florida’s Job Growth Grant Fund, which drives economic development by supporting critical infrastructure projects and expanding workforce training opportunities at the local level.
The 3.5-million-dollar grant will provide funding for the development and construction of two county-owned buildings to expand manufacturing opportunities within Wakulla County’s Opportunity Park.
This project will help Wakulla County purchase property and construct a facility that will be leased to Project Boomer.
Project Boomer is an existing business with roots in Wakulla County that has no room for expansion on its existing site in the County, due to restrictions in place from a Residential PUD.
This project will result in the retention of approximately 79 jobs and the addition of 42 jobs, including the relocation of operations currently located in Cairo, GA.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment