Wakulla County Launches New Recreation Portal to Better Serve the Community

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. – Wakulla County is excited to announce the launch of its new Recreation Portal, designed with the community in mind. The portal offers a user-friendly and easy-to-understand layout, making it simple for residents to find information about local parks, upcoming events, and outdoor activities.
“My goal is to present Wakulla’s recreational activities in a way that’s both visually engaging and easy to understand," said Alexander Cheek, GIS Specialist of Wakulla County Planning and Community Development. "The new site makes it simple to access park info, events, and outdoor activity guidelines.”
Earlier this month, Alexander Cheek represented Wakulla County at the 2025 ESRI Southeastern User Conference in Atlanta, Georgia. As part of the event, Cheek presented the new Recreation Portal to a regional audience of GIS professionals. The portal was well received by his peers at the conference and many like-minded professionals, leading to new collaboration opportunities and further interest in its development. Cheek was also invited to present at the 2025 ESRI National User Conference in San Diego, California. At the event, he will present the recreation portal and share findings from the analyses conducted following its release to GIS professionals from the United States and over 75 more countries around the world.
This project aligns with Wakulla County’s vision to improve transparency, accessibility, and communication with residents. The portal also encourages increased community participation in outdoor recreation, health, and wellness. The public is encouraged to explore the new portal: Wakulla County Recreation Portal.
We want to hear from you! Share your thoughts and help us improve by completing the short survey under the “Feedback Survey” tab on the Wakulla County Recreation Portal.
