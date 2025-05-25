Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce Presents:
3rd of July Waterfront Celebration
Planning has started for this year's 3rd of July event. Here is your chance to sponsor this wonderful event held at Riverfront Park in Apalachicola.
Click Here for:
Sponsor Form
In 2023, the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce was asked to hold the July 3rd celebration in Downtown Apalachicola by the City of Apalachicola. As we all know, this is an important event for the businesses of Apalachicola and the surrounding areas. We accepted the task, and now we are in year three, and we need your support.
We are currently in the event's planning stages and are working hard to ensure it is a fantastic event on Thursday, July 3rd, 2025. Please consider sponsoring this event so we can keep this long-standing tradition going for years to come. With all proceeds going toward the event, we are confident this event will be better and better each year. We are planning to start at 4:00 pm on July 3rd at Riverfront Park, and there will be concerts and events during the afternoon with some great local food options, many of them not-for-profit organizations available at the Park. The fun filled day will end with an outstanding fireworks display over the river.
Stars & Stripes Sponsor - $1,100 – The top sponsorship with name recognition and top billing for all Stars & Stripes Sponsors on the sign and back of T-shirts. Shoutouts are on Facebook and the Chamber website, mentions are made throughout the day on the main stage, and there is Signage in the Park near the stage area. 8-Person access to the Sponsor Tent, which will house the beverages and BBQ provided to our sponsors. The sponsor tent will also have a courtyard facing the fireworks show so all the sponsors can sit and enjoy the show and the concerts on the main stage.
Red, White & Blue Sponsor - $750 – Will receive name recognition and name on Sponsor signs and back of T-shirts, Shoutouts on Facebook and the Chamber website, Mentions during the day on the main stage, and Signage in the Park. 4-Person access to the Sponsor Tent, which will house the beverages and BBQ provided to our sponsors. The sponsor tent will also have a courtyard facing the fireworks show so all the sponsors can sit and enjoy the show and the concerts on the main stage.
Independence Sponsor - $450 - Will receive name recognition and name on Sponsor signs and back of T-shirts, Shoutouts on Facebook and the Chamber website, Mentions twice during the day on the main stage, and Signage in the Park. 2-Person access to the new Sponsor Tent, which will house the beverages and BBQ provided to our sponsors. The sponsor tent will also have a courtyard facing the fireworks show so all the sponsors can sit and enjoy the show and the concerts on the main stage.
Sponsor - $200 - Will receive name on sponsor signs and shoutouts on Facebook and the Chamber website. Mentions once during the day on the main stage and Signage in the Park. .
