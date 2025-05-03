Greetings from the Carrabelle Chamber! - The Monthly E-Newsletter of the Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce

Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Saturday, May 3, 2025
Greetings from the Carrabelle Chamber!
105 St. James Ave/Hwy 98 in Carrabelle
TODAY! TODAY! TODAY!
Celebrate the magic of spring in full bloom at the Downtown Carrabelle First Friday Event! Join us for an evening filled with fresh air, friendly faces, and fabulous finds as the downtown business community opens its doors for a lively night of shopping, music, and connection.
GOING ON AT THE MUSEUMS:
Holocaust exhibit ends Saturday!
Presenting an exhibit to remember the Holocaust, Hitler’s program to commit genocide against those he deemed unworthy, especially Europe’s Jews. The museum is open every Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm. There is no charge for admission, but donations are gladly accepted.
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum is located in Carrabelle, directly across from Carrabelle Public Beach Park at 1873 Hwy 98 West.
For more information, contact the museum at (850) 697-8575 or museum@campgordonjohnston.com. Funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
Liberation of Paris during WWII - May 6 through May 31.
Presenting the military and civilian efforts that led to the liberation of Paris on August 25, 1944, after four years of German occupation.
