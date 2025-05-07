It's showtime! Little Shop of Horrors this week at the Chapman

Buckle Up, Apalachicola!
This week, Little Shop of Horrors takes root with a devilish dose of doo-wop, dark comedy, and one dangerously hungry plant! Follow the misadventures of a hapless florist, his girl-next-door crush, and a botanical beast with a thirst for fame—and flesh.
With killer songs, outrageous laughs, and a story that’s as twisted as a vine on Skid Row, this cult favorite is blooming into the must-see theatrical event of the season.
Get your tickets now at PanhandlePlayers.org before they vanish into the shadows!
And remember… whatever you do… DON’T. FEED. THE. PLANT.
