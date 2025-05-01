Sea turtle nesting
season officially begins today.
For the rest of the summer sea turtles will dig nests on
beaches across Franklin and Gulf counties including St. George Island, St.
Vincent Island, Alligator Point and Cape San Blas.
The vast majority of the nests found in our area are from
Loggerhead turtles, though very rarely there are also nests from the more
endangered leatherback turtles.
The nests look like piles of sand, and they are most easily
recognized by the turtle crawl marks that are left when the female turtle pulls
herself from the Gulf of Mexico to the dune line where most turtle nests are
found.
If you should find an unmarked turtle nest this Summer,
call the FWC’s Wildlife Alert
Hotline at 1-888-404-FWCC and they will make sure someone comes out to check
and protect the nest.
You can also help by not
using bright lights on the beaches at night – man made lights tend to disorient
the turtles and keep them from nesting.
You can buy turtle safe
flashlights for your nighttime walks.
And don’t forget Franklin County is actively enforcing its “Leave
No Trace” ordinance to protect nesting sea turtles and to keep local beaches
looking cleaner.
The ordinance bans people from leaving items like tents and beach
chairs on public beaches on St. George Island overnight; items that are left
out can be confiscated by the county and destroyed at the landfill.
The ordinance also requires that people fill in any holes they dig
during the day, not just to protect turtles, but also to protect kids and
people walking along the beach.
