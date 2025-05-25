Sunday, May 25, 2025

St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week



 

 

The St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the week is Laverne! Laverne is a loving pup who has three favorite times of day—breakfast, lunch, and dinner! She’s a big fan of treats. Her favorite pastime is playing in the big yard and sniffing everything—she doesn’t miss a scent!

She’s still learning her leash manners (she gets excited and pulls a bit), but she’s making progress every day. Laverne tends to ignore other dogs at the shelter, preferring the company of her bestie Shirley and her human friends. She keeps her kennel clean and loves nothing more than cuddle time. Laverne did test positive for heartworms, but she’s already started treatment and is doing well. She’s up to date on all vaccinesmicrochipped, and will be spayed soon.

 

 

You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe

 

Call: 850-227-1103

 

info@sjbhumanesociety.org








