The St. Joseph Bay Humane Society
Pet of the week is Laverne! Laverne is a loving pup who has three favorite times of
day—breakfast, lunch, and dinner!
She’s a big fan of treats. Her favorite pastime is playing in the big yard and
sniffing everything—she doesn’t
miss a scent!
She’s still learning her leash
manners (she gets excited and pulls a bit), but she’s making progress every
day. Laverne tends to ignore other dogs at the shelter, preferring the company
of her bestie Shirley and her human friends. She keeps her kennel clean and
loves nothing more than cuddle time. Laverne did test
positive for heartworms,
but she’s already started treatment and is doing well. She’s up
to date on all vaccines, microchipped,
and will be spayed soon.
You'll find
the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call:
850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
