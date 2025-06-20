A 38-year-old fisherman from Carrabelle was sentenced on Wednesday to 84 months in prison after pleading guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon and assault resulting in serious bodily injury.
Terry Carrington was charged after attacking two people on a multi-day commercial fishing trip in April, 2024.
According to court records, Carrington and the two victims were fishing for red snapper as part of a multi-day commercial fishing trip when Carrington, without provocation, struck the first victim, breaking his jaw, and rendering him unconscious.
Carrington then retrieved a rifle and attempted to shoot the second victim, who after multiple shots were fired wrestled the rifle away from Carrington.
Ultimately, the victims subdued Carrington and returned to land where they were able to alert law enforcement.
Carrington was tried in federal court because the incident happened in federal waters in the Gulf.
Coast Guard Investigative Service Special Agent in Charge, Damon Youmans, said the sentencing serves as a clear warning that those who commit such crimes will be investigated fully and punished accordingly.
The conviction and sentence were the result of a joint investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and the United States Coast Guard Investigative Service.
