Freedom Fun on the Coast This Month!

Come to the Coast for Freedom Festivities!
Have you made any plans yet to celebrate Independence Day? Come to the Forgotten Coast this July and enjoy four days of fireworks and festivities in Franklin County. Whether you want to enjoy the fireworks from a waterfront balcony or beachfront boardwalk (or anyplace in between!) lodging providers can still hook you up with the perfect Freedom Getaway. Click here for vacation specials.
Want to be on the water to see the fireworks? How about chartering a guideboat to take you out on the river or bay to enjoy overhead fireworks from the comfort of your own front row seat?! Click here to find charter boat captains.
From Alligator Point to Apalachicola, almost every community is planning Independence Day festivities.
Eastpoint - July 1
Come enjoy fireworks over the Bay at the Annual Eastpoint Freedom Festival, hosted by the Eastpoint Civic Association. Fireworks will begin at dark-thirty on Tuesday, July 1.
Apalachicola - July 3
In Apalachicola, the Apalachicola Bay Chamber presents Apalachicola’s Waterfront July 3rd Celebration on Thursday, July 3 featuring all-American food vendors, music and fireworks.
St. George Island - July 4
On St. George Island, everyone is welcome to join in the annual July 4th celebration on Friday, July 4. Stick around all day and enjoy festivities and fireworks on the beach behind the Blue Parrot Oceanfront Cafe about dark-thirty.
Carrabelle - July 5
Carrabelle will host its annual fireworks extravaganza on Saturday, July 5 along the Carrabelle Waterfront at dark-thirty.
Learn About Sea Turtles in Weekly Talks
Learn about the fascinating world of sea turtles—from their nesting behavior and biology to the local efforts helping protect them. These Tuesday afternoon weekly afternoon talks at Eastpoint's ANERR Visitor Center cover the area’s conservation and monitoring programs, and easy ways residents and visitors can make our beaches safe and welcoming for nesting turtles. After the 2 pm talk, stick around to chat with Reserve staff and members of the St. George Island Volunteer Turtle Patrol—your go-to experts for all things turtle! This free, family friendly event is a great way to beat the heat and connect with the coast. Learn more.
July Farmers and Artisans Markets
Apalachicola
The Apalachicola Farmers' Market will host its July events on Saturday July 12 and July 26 from 9 am to 1pm at the Mill Pond at Scipio Creek. Can't wait till the weekend? The Apalachicola Growers Market features fresh vegetables, micro greens, coffee, gourmet goodies and more. Held most Wednesdays from 9am to 1 pm at 56 Commerce Street in Apalachicola.
Carrabelle
The Crooked River Lighthouse is hosting a Country Farmer's Market Saturday, July 5 and again on July 19 from 9 am-1 pm at the foot of the lighthouse at 1975 Hwy 98 W, Carrabelle Beach. The Market will feature vendors from the community with locally made goods, fresh roasted coffee, veggies, plants, art, baked goods, photography, craft items, and unique maritime items in the Lighthouse Gift Shop.
Through July 12 - Camp Gordon Johnston Commemoration Exhibit
July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 - Turtle Talks
July 1- Eastpoint Freedom Festival
July 3 - Apalachicola Fireworks
July 4 - SGI Fireworks
July 4 - First Friday in Downtown Carrabelle
July 5 - Carrabelle Fireworks
July 9 - Carrabelle Lighthouse Full Moon Climb
July 10 - Cape St. George Lighthouse Full Moon Climb
July 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 - Downtown Growers' Market
July 5, 19 - Carrabelle Country Farmers' Market
July 12, 26 - Apalachicola Farmers' Market
July 15 - Aug 30 - CGJ World War II Exhibit
July 2, 4, 9, 11, 16, 18, 23, 25 - Apalach Ghost Tour
