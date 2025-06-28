NOAA Fisheries FishNews—June 26, 2025

Upcoming Events
July 2: Safe Handling, Release, and Identification Workshop in Ocean City, MD
July 10: Atlantic Shark Identification Workshop in Virginia Beach, VA
August 7: Safe Handling, Release, and Identification Workshop in Vero, FL
August 9: Woods Hole Science Stroll at NOAA Fisheries
August 11–14: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council Meeting in Annapolis, MD
August 21: Atlantic Shark Identification Workshop in Mount Pleasant, SC
September 4: Safe Handling, Release, and Identification Workshop in Kenner, LA
