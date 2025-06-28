Oil Drilling Ban PASSED

In another win, after months of intense work and expert testimony, Apalachicola Riverkeeper’s legal challenge was validated. The Florida DEP denied an oil drilling permit to Clearwater Land and Minerals, who sought to drill in the floodplain of the Apalachicola River in Calhoun County.
These victories are thanks to YOU--outdoor enthusiasts, oyster farmers, small business owners, fishermen, conservationists, birders--thousands of community members who raised collective voices standing up together for the Apalachicola River, Floodplain,and Bay.
Water connects us. These incredibly positive actions prove what we can achieve together.
Thank you. Together, let's keep standing up and speaking up for the Apalachicola River, Floodplain, and Bay!
