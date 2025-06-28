The City of Apalachicola has lifted the precautionary boil water notice for city water customers.
The city lifted the notice on Saturday after water samples were returned showing the water is safe for drinking.
The City’s water service recently completed flushing the water main lines and say the chlorine residuals are stable.
Customers should see clear water with a minimal sulfur odor.
If your water is still not completely clear, it is recommended you flush your individual water lines for 5 minutes.
The city has been facing severe water quality issues over the past weeks because of the failure of a water scrubber that was damaged during Hurricane Helene last year.
A new water scrubber is expected to be delivered by the end of July which will further enhance long-term water quality.
The city said it recognizes that the past few weeks have been challenging, frustrating and inconvenient for residents, businesses and visitors, and thanks everyone for their patience and understanding throughout this difficult period.
