The Duke Energy Foundation recently awarded $163,000 in emergency preparedness and resiliency grants to 12 organizations and agencies in Florida, including Franklin and Wakulla Counties.
The grants will help in a number of ways, including placing AEDs in high-traffic areas, providing CPR training to residents, and funding community education and outreach materials.
The money will also help fund storm kits for seniors, upgrade weather monitoring technology, and procure additional materials for emergency sheltering, among other initiatives led by local emergency management organizations.
Franklin County will receive 8000 dollars through the grant program; Wakulla County will receive 5000 dollars.
Community resilience and preparedness are long-standing priorities of the Duke Energy Foundation, which has awarded more than $1.8 million to support Florida’s disaster preparedness since 2019.
