The Final Push, Kill the Drill Rally in Apalachicola on Monday

Hi Michael,
For 18 months, a coalition of seafood workers, fishing captains, local business owners, and people like you who care about the Apalachicola River and Bay, have stood together to preserve the culture, ecology, and heritage of our region. But, the coast isn’t clear, yet.
The Kill the Drill Bill passed with overwhelming support in the Legislature and is on its way to the Governor* With his support, the oil drilling scheme will end. We’re counting on Governor DeSantis, now more than ever.
The Governor has been a defender of the Apalachicola Bay. We want to make sure he remembers the Forgotten Coast with his continued support of seafood jobs, local businesses and ecosystems by signing the KTD Bill.
Join the Kill the Drill Coalition this Monday June 16, and bring everybody you can with you. We want a crowd so big they’ll hear us at the Governor’s Mansion. Our message: We’re counting on the Governor to bring it home. Preserve the Apalachicola River Basin’s way of life!
Afterward, we’ll have live music by the phenomenally talented “Apalachicola Sound” and delicious local oysters from our friends at Water is Life.
