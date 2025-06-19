Wakulla’s Noah Pearson Earns Spot on Florida’s National 4-H Shotgun Team
Headed to Nebraska for National Championship This Month
Crawfordville, FL – Wakulla County 4-H member Noah Pearson is preparing to represent Florida on the national stage later this month, having secured a spot on the Florida 4-H National Shotgun Team. Pearson will compete at the 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships in Grand Island, Nebraska, a prestigious event that draws the best young shooters from across the country.
Pearson’s selection followed a strong showing by the Wakulla 4-H Shotgun Sharpshooters, who placed third overall as a Senior Team at the Florida 4-H State Shotgun Match in Jacksonville on March 22, 2025. Competing against dozens of top-tier teams across Florida, the Wakulla team stood out thanks to their skill, determination, and sportsmanship.
Pearson, a graduating senior, finished 5th overall individually, making him eligible for Florida’s National Team. He was later confirmed as one of the four youth selected to represent Florida in the national competition.
“This is a huge accomplishment not only for Noah, but for our entire team and county,” said Coach Mike Pearson, who also happens to be Noah’s father. “We are a small team with limited resources compared to some of the other counties, and to bring home third place as a team and qualify a shooter for nationals is incredible. I am very proud of all the youth in the Wakulla County 4-H Shotgun Club. They’ve worked hard all year, and that showed at the state competition.”
Noah, who joined the 4-H Shotgun Club in 2018 as a sixth grader, reflected on the impact 4-H has had on his personal growth.
“I am very grateful to have been in 4-H. It has made me a better person,” he said. “I’ve learned public speaking, leadership, and community pride. Being in the Shotgun Club taught me sportsmanship and gave me a deep appreciation for the Second Amendment. I have confidence in my future because of the life skills I gained through 4-H.”
In addition to his achievements in shooting sports, Noah has served on the Florida 4-H Executive Board, represented the state at the 2022 4-H National Food Challenge in Texas, and volunteered in a variety of local programs, including summer camp and after-school youth development.
The 2025 National Championship marks a fitting conclusion to Noah’s competitive 4-H career—and the beginning of his next chapter. He plans to pursue a career in welding and return to the Shotgun Club as a junior instructor next season.
“Since I am a graduating senior, this was my last time competing as a 4-H youth,” Noah said of the state match. “I’m glad I had the opportunity, and winning fifth place individual overall made this experience even better.”
No comments:
Post a Comment