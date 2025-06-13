Weekend Events in Franklin County

Apalachicola Farmers Market
Located at the beautiful Millpond Pavilion at the end of Market Street, the Apalachicola Farmers Market offers local seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, and other regional specialties every 2nd and 4th Saturday from 9 AM until 1 PM in Apalachicola. Can’t wait till the weekend? The Apalachicola Growers Market is back this month, featuring fresh vegetables, gourmet goodies, and more on most Wednesdays from 56 Commerce Street in Apalachicola.
