Weekend Events in Franklin County

Weekend Events

33rd Annual Mullet Toss

The Mullet Toss is sponsored by The Blue Parrot for the benefit of the Apalachicola Bay Charter School. For a $30.00 entry fee, you get a unique Mullet Toss T-Shirt and 2 mullet to throw. Visitors and Locals compete for prizes and bragging rights.

There are prizes for the longest throws in the men’s, women’s, and kids’ divisions. Located on the Blue Parrot Beach, 10:00 AM until 5:00 PM.


Flag Retirement Ceremony

Post 106 in Apalachicola will be hosting a Flag Retirement Ceremony on June 14th at the Post located at 801 Hwy 98 Apalachicola at 4:30pm


Apalach Ghost Tour

Friday June 13th


Join us for local ghost stories, area legends, and tales of hauntings in downtown Apalachicola while using ghost-hunting equipment to seek out any lingering spirits. Select tour goers and volunteers will get to use EMF detectors, and other ghost-hunting equipment at select locations on the tour. Bring your positive energy and let’s try to say “hello” to the ghosts of Apalachicola. The tour will begin in front of the Chamber of Commerce located at 17 Avenue E next to the Dixie Theatre. This tour ranges in length from an hour and a half to an hour and 45 minutes. Tickets at: ApalachGhostTour.com



Apalachicola Farmers Market


Located at the beautiful Millpond Pavilion at the end of Market Street, the Apalachicola Farmers Market offers local seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, and other regional specialties every 2nd and 4th Saturday from 9 AM until 1 PM in Apalachicola. Can’t wait till the weekend? The Apalachicola Growers Market is back this month, featuring fresh vegetables, gourmet goodies, and more on most Wednesdays from 56 Commerce Street in Apalachicola.

