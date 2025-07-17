Franklin County Commissioners on Tuesday recognized county employee Danny Gay for the work he did in helping install and implement a new phone system for county offices and some constitutional offices.
Danny works as an assistant finance director for the county, but because of his technical expertise he was brought in to implement a new phone system.
County commissioners said Danny showed exceptional leadership, and dedication to the complex project, which required extensive planning, coordination and problem solving and devoted countless hours often beyond his regular duties.
County coordinator Michael Moron said the county has needed the new phone system for years; he called it the phone system of the future as it is embedded in Microsoft office and Microsoft Teams and makes it very easy for all county offices and workers to stay in constant contact.
