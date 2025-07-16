Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

Wednesday, July 16, 2025

5 Star Paint and Collision Centre specializes in collision perfection. If you’ve been involved in an accident and need automobile repair, they guarantee a timely completion and will return your vehicle to pre-loss condition, or better. 5 Star Paint and Collision Centre services northwest Florida including Port St. Joe, Tyndall Air Force Base, Apalachicola, Wewahitchka, and the surrounding areas.


They have a new state-of-the-art facility and equipment, offering computerized estimating and a computerized paint and mixing system. They handle insurance claims and also offer a rental car service to keep you driving in a new car while your car gets all fixed up. 5 Star Paint and Collision Centre accepts all insurance plans.


5 Star Collision Centre

770 Hwy 98, Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 229-7827

5star@gtcom.net

http://5starcollisioncentre.com

Experience the thrill of the sea with KC Sportfishing, a distinguished US Veteran-operated charter service located in the heart of Florida’s Forgotten Coast. Whether you're an avid angler dreaming of landing the catch of a lifetime or simply seeking a serene sunset cruise, KC Sportfishing offers a range of unforgettable experiences. Under the expert guidance of owner Kevin Lanier, a seasoned Captain with over 30 years of saltwater fishing expertise, you're in capable hands. Explore the pristine waters of the Forgotten Coast, and create lasting memories!


Don't wait—visit their website at www.kcsportfishing.com or call (850) 933-8804 to book your adventure today.


KC Sportfishing

Mexico Beach & Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 933-8804

kcsportfishing@gmail.com

www.kcsportfishing.com

Book Direct Forgotten Coast offers a personalized approach to vacation rentals by directly connecting homeowners, guests, and communities. By booking directly through their platform, you avoid the extra fees imposed by larger companies unfamiliar with the local area, ensuring a more authentic and cost-effective experience.


Their website serves as a comprehensive resource, showcasing a wide array of homes within the community and eliminating the need to jump from one site to another. They pride themselves on transparency, promising no transaction cuts and providing direct access to property managers and owners for any issues that may arise. This direct connection ensures that you have the best access to desirable properties that reject the unwarranted conditions and fees of the bigger platforms. Moreover, Book Direct Forgotten Coast is committed to maintaining a high standard by regularly reviewing listings to ensure they meet expectations.


Explore their selection today and take the first step towards a seamless and enjoyable stay on the Forgotten Coast!


Book Direct Forgotten Coast

(850) 974-9789

will@bookdirectforgottencoast.com

bookdirectforgottencoast.com

