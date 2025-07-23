Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Wheelhouse Consulting & Engineering was launched officially in Summer 2023. The venture was created when its partners recognized a common and core need in the Forgotten Coast building sector- Client Advocacy and Personalized Project Management anchored by consistent and transparent communication.


Their Founding Partners are Forgotten Coast locals that have a heart for the area, its community, and future. They also all have roughly 20 years in their prospective fields ranging from engineering, design, county permit officials, construction and project management, and inspection services. They only work with the best of the best builders and have an in-road or referral program in place for EVERY possible need that an out-of-town, busy client will need from concept through completion of a design-build project.


The team at Wheelhouse is here to help turn your coastal living vision into reality. Whether you are looking for the perfect floor plan for a rental property or ready to build your dream beach house, Wheelhouse Consulting & Engineering is here for you!


Book your personalized consultation now to discuss bringing your vision to life!


𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗲𝗹𝗵𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 & 𝗘𝗻𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴

2852 Victoria Ave, Port St. Joe, FL 32456

(850) 896-6597

admin@wheelhousedba.com

www.wheelhousedba.com

Hours of Operation: Monday-Friday: 8am-6pm CST / Saturdays: 10am-2pm CST

BBB of Northwest Florida serves the 14-county area in the Florida panhandle. They help to strengthen our communities through education, outreach, scam prevention, and promoting trustworthy businesses.


BBB staff is available to speak to your business, community, church, or senior group on various consumer topics, including identity theft and scams.


The BBB Seal, it's The Sign of a Better BusinessSM. In a market saturated with companies vying for customers, BBB Accreditation gives consumers confidence that they're dealing with an ethical and vetted business. As of April 2025, BBB of Northwest Florida has 2,200 Accredited Businesses and over 35,000 business profiles available for review at www.bbb.org.


Apply for BBB Accreditation and show customers that your company operates honestly and with integrity.


BBB of Northwest Florida

912 E. Gadsden St.. Pensacola, FL 32501

(850) 429-0002

www.bbb.org/local-bbb/bbb-of-northwest-florida

Coastal Wildlife Removal is a trusted, fully licensed and insured animal removal company serving the Florida panhandle, from Tallahassee to Pensacola, Destin, Niceville, and Panama City. They offer services such as wildlife exclusion and attic restoration. Their commitment to safety is evident in their use of quality-tested materials, ensuring your home remains secure from intruding critters. Coastal Wildlife Removal takes care that vulnerable young animals are rehabilitated before being released into a more suitable habitat.


Contact Your Florida Animal Removal Experts today!

 

Coastal Wildlife Removal

(850) 252-6362

CustomerService@CoastalAnimalRemoval.com

www.coastalanimalremoval.com


