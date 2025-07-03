If you ever need to check the water quality of the Apalachicola Bay, that information is available on the internet in real time.
In 2014, four real-time monitoring platforms were built in the Apalachicola Bay to collect data for the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve.
The platforms were damaged during Hurricane Michael in 2018 but have recently been repaired and are back on-line.
The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve has been collecting water- quality data continuously in Apalachicola Bay since 1992 as part of a System-wide Monitoring Program.
The stations are located within East Bay, the Little St. Marks distributary, Dry Bar and Pilot’s Cove.
The platforms measure water-quality parameters like temperature and salinity and also collect water level and weather data every 15 minutes.
To see the data – just follow the link we’ve posted on this story at oysterradio.com and on the Oyster Radio Facebook page
http://fldep-stevens.com/
https://cdmo.baruch.sc.edu/
http://live.oysterradio.com/
