People who would like to help protect Florida’s sea turtles and manatees can do so very easily by buying a 5-dollar sea turtle or manatee decal.
Every Summer, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission offers new decals to benefit the manatee and sea turtle programs.
The funds raised support manatee and sea turtle rescue and recovery efforts, research, management needs and help produce educational materials.
This year’s decals highlight best practices for protecting these iconic species while enjoying Florida’s extensive waterways and beaches.
Manatee Manners” reminds boaters to mind manatees by observing them from a distance, being cautious near seagrass beds and warm-water refuges, avoiding approaching manatees, and not offering food or water to manatees.
The Protect Florida Sea Turtles: Give Them Space decals spotlight the endangered Kemp’s ridley, the smallest of Florida’s sea turtles.
Giving all sea turtles space, removing beach equipment and trash before sundown, and keeping beaches dark at night help ensure that both adult and hatchling sea turtles can safely navigate Florida’s beaches and return to the ocean.
The decals are available at local tax collector's offices or you can order them online by going to www.MyFWC.com/Manatee or MyFWC.com/SeaTurtle and clicking on “Decals.”
You can also contribute to manatee and sea turtle conservation through purchasing a “Save the Manatee” or “Helping Sea Turtles Survive” specialty license plate at your local tax collector’s office.
This is the 33rd year FWC decals have been created for the Save the Manatee Trust Fund and Marine Resources Conservation Trust Fund.
